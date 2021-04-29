‘Why India Shouldn’t Decline Any Aid — Even From China & Pakistan’

Pavan K Varma: I think my own feeling is that Pakistan, grappling with its own fast-spreading status of the pandemic, is hardly in a position to help. Nor is China probably sincere in its offer — but I want to make an essential point: when your house is on fire, you accept offers of water from any source. And we must evaluate independent offers on merit. It is not, for instance, that we do not have very substantial trade relations with China. China still continues to be a major economic partner notwithstanding tensions on the border and China’s attempt to dominate India. So, if China is in a position to provide us urgently-needed medical supplies or even raw materials for vaccines, we should welcome it. Right now, we must be clear on what our goals are. Our goal is to mitigate the crisis within the country. People are dying in swarms...gasping for oxygen... dying for lack of medical supplies. We need to contain this crisis, and provide succour to our people — for that, help from any source is useful and should be utilised.