US COVID Aid to India: What Our Vaccine Diplomacy ‘Didn’t Achieve’

“So, what should vaccine diplomacy be in today’s time? I have already mentioned that the neighbourhood is a special priority and we have to abide by the expectations of, and the strategic interests involved, in dealing with the neighbourhood. Apart from that, from the very beginning, our vaccine diplomacy should have been geared to buying as many extra doses of vaccines as were available, as indeed, some countries like the United Kingdom did. Of ensuring raw materials for the productions of vaccine in our country. Of encouraging foreign partnerships with indigenous producers in India to produce the required number of vaccines, and for leveraging our goodwill with countries — in case there was a requirement for urgent medical equipment such as we now see. If we had in place the broad contours of a vaccine diplomacy, and if we had begun the process well in time — even before the second wave was upon us — and if we had taken the requisite measures for our own self-sufficiency, including by setting up the targeted number of oxygen plants, and not indiscriminately exporting, drifting or selling vaccines to the rest of the world where we do not have strategic interests — I believe that that would have been vaccine diplomacy.We would not be seeking to find — in foreign responses — an alibi for our internal incompetence.”

<b>Pavan K Varma to Indira Basu, The Quint</b>