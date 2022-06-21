International Day of Yoga: Why the Post COVID-19 World Needs This Indian Export

Each year on 21 June, the world comes together to observe the International Day of Yoga, a day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the power of yoga in promoting holistic health practices worldwide.

It was India, as the birthplace of yoga, which proposed the establishment of this international day and the overwhelming support it received among UN Member States signaled yoga’s global appeal.

Yoga derives its name from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ which means to join or to unite—reflecting a union of the individual to the universal. It symbolises the unity of one’s mind, body, and spirit with the world outside, through a set of exercises that include breathing techniques, physical postures, and relaxation methods.