Indus Waters Treaty: India, Pak Must Stop Bickering; Here's the Real Issue...

At present it’s not clear if New Delhi is seeking some specific modification of the treaty or is using the notice to Pakistan as a means of pressuring Islamabad to abandon its attempts to block two important hydro-electric projects.

The problem seems to lie with the interpretation of the agreement which has been quite generous to Pakistan, that got some 80 per cent of the Indus waters as compared to 20 per cent for India. It has the right to the waters of the western rivers, Indus, Jhelum and the Chenab, while India has been allocated the eastern rivers of Ravi, Beas and the SutlejIndia can use the waters of the western rivers for domestic non-consumptive needs such as storage, irrigation and generation of electricity generated from run-of-the-river schemes.