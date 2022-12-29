India-US Ties: Can National Defence Act’s Provisions Check China’s Advances?

There is a final objective, and that is “building a resilient joint force and defense ecosystem.” For the first time, the base document, the National Security Strategy conducted an integrated strategic review—Defence, the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), and Missile Defense Review (MDR) to ensure that strategy met with resources.

Though that is the textbook baseline for any budgeting process, this time Congress is also laying greater emphasis on getting more bang out of a ( declining) buck as it emphasises jointness, which is as difficult in the US as it is in India or anywhere else.

Militaries like their little empires. However, Congress also decided to raise shipbuilding capabilities by twenty percent, with an emphasis on sea power projection and construction of new ships, prohibited retirement of the F-22, or the B-83 gravity bomb, allotted additional missile defence sites, and allotted funds for an energetic push for hypersonic missiles, reversed cuts in construction, and asked for a report on how the US was replenishing its armaments following the supplies to Ukraine.

In the middle of the debate in the floor of the House was a reference to “crackpot in the Kremlin" and a commitment to Taiwan.