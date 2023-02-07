India's Tribal Land: Can Both Development & Conservation Be Andaman's Priority?

Andaman & Nicobar has certain peculiarities eg, six indigenous tribes (primitive and vulnerable) and native only to these distant Islands, a reserved/protected forest cover of 94%, abundance of flora and fauna, unmodernised economy with tourism and fishing as mainstay and in desperate need for additional investments for socio-economic uplift.

But where would the additional land for such investments come from, given the reserved or protected forest cover? How do you ‘protect’ the most vulnerable tribes, within? How do you leverage its unmatched geographical and strategic potential hosting the only ‘Chinese chokepoint’ of Malacca Straits in close proximity, without strengthening its militaristic wherewithal, therein?

How could you partake in the ‘Look East’ policy and its fruition without creating an infrastructure to tap into its transformational potential? How do you protect the unique biodiversity that is given to the land without exposing the same to the usual ‘development’ imperatives?

One such moment of having to nuance multiple choices and articulating the optimum way for the protection and betterment of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and furthering the ‘larger good’ of India, with the Prime Minister in the audience, was my proposal at the National Development Council in 2012. I had invoked the mantra of ‘inclusive growth’ and sustainability (with the inviolable duty of protectionism to the vulnerable, wherever possible) as hardwired consideration.

Excerpts from that presentation may now seem contradictory at some level but they were presented with the full know of pros and cons of various sub-proposals, without losing out on the big picture.