India's Taliban Outreach: Should India Review Its Strategy with Afghanistan?

Recently, in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan asked for India’s help. The Front is the new avatar of the earlier Northern Alliance of Afghanistan, headed by the late Ahmad Shah Massoud. His son, Ahmad Massoud now heads the front in a key opposition to the Taliban, a very watered-down version of the earlier Northern Alliance, confined only to the Panjshir Valley, and having within its fold almost all Tajiks’ the most prominent of them live outside Afghanistan, mostly in neighbouring Tajikistan.

On another note, Afghanistan was also announced the 'unhappiest country' in the world by the World Happiness Report and no marks for guessing why.