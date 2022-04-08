India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War: Reject Hostilities, but Take No Sides

As in a series of recent votes on the Russia-Ukraine war, India abstained yet again on the US-sponsored vote to expel Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council [UNHRC], making it the 10th such incident in the series of abstentions.

Abstention on a United Nations resolution means that a country says neither “Yes” nor “No”. An abstention signifies the decision not to take sides. India reiterated her stand that diplomacy was the only viable option for ending the war. In the explanation for the vote, India made it clear that she was deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and wanted an end to hostilities.

This is the second time a country has been expelled. The first was Libya, which was then under the dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who had cracked down brutally on anti-government demonstrators in 2011.