India’s Season Of Basant Is About Shared Joy of Plenty — Urdu Poets Knew It Well

The Urdu poet, with one finger to the pulse of the common people and the other busy writing paeans of togetherness and shared joy, has naturally therefore written copiously on Basant. In many instances conflating Basant with spring, there are references aplenty to Basant-Bahaar. In many instances, Basant is not so much a season or a moment in time as a state of mind, evocative of a mood of hope and happiness. But, equally, there are references to its moorings in an agrarian society and culture.

Fayyazuddin Ahmad Khan Fayyaz paints a vivid picture of the imperceptible change in the weather with the coming of Basant with noticeably balmy air, and the gentleness of the sun:

Bahut khamosh aur pur-kaif tabdeeli hai Nature mein

Koi jis tarah kashti khhe raha hai prem sagar mein

There is a silent and intoxicating change in Nature

As though someone is rowing a boat in the Ocean of Love

Ufuq Lakhnavi invokes the traditional tropes of the wine and tavern to portray a picture of optimism and hope that poets down the ages have associated with the season of Basant:

Saaqi kuchh aaj tujh ko ḳhabar hai Basant ki

har su bahar pesh-e-nazar hai Basant ki

O cup-bearer, do you know that Basant is nigh

The spring of Basant is all around in full view

Insha Allah Khan Insha links the blaze of colours that herald the coming of spring with the fire (of hope/passion/desire) raging in one’s breast thus:

Tu ne lagayi ab ki ye kya aag ai Basant

Jis se ki dil ki aag uthe jaag ai Basant

What a fire you have lit this time, O Basant

It has awakened the fire in my breast, O Basant