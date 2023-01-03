'India’s Scholarly Soldier Jaswant Singh Was One of Us' : A General Recalls

Meeting and engaging with him at official functions at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where I served as the Military Secretary to the President) were a masterclass in dignified restraint, propriety and generosity of spirit towards all those who wore the ‘uniform’.

Yes, he was a senior Cabinet Minister but he was always one of ‘us’, as each ‘sowar’ with his lance of the President's Body Guard or the combatants of the stationed Infantry battalion immediately recognised him and saluted him sharply— and he would unfailingly respond with a large-hearted acknowledgement.

The soldier-turned-politician-turned-scholar was the last of proverbial Knights who were given to unflinching civility, gentility, and refinement that has since been lost in the corridors of power. Our one-on-one conversations were invariably a good-hearted guffaw about Cavalry dash (him) versus a rough and ready ‘Infanteer’ (me), as he wore his cavalry’s Central India Horse (CIH) regimentation on his sleeve and heart.