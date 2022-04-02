India's Russia Policy: Tough Balancing Act Between Own Goals & the West's Will

Lavrov disclosed in a media briefing after meeting Jaishankar that while Russia would be open to Indian mediation on the issue, but he had not heard of any such proposal. In other words, New Delhi seems content to articulate its somewhat complicated position on the issue without even a pretense of trying to do something about one of the gravest crises confronting global politics, one that has implications for its own well-being.

Speaking after his meeting with his Indian counterpart, Lavrov praised India for viewing the Ukraine crisis in the “entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way”. He also outlined the Russian intention of increasing its use of non-Western currencies for trade with countries like India. He said that the Russian central bank had, for some time, established a system for communicating financial information, while India had its own system. Now, the two would use the rupee-rouble mechanism to trade oil, military hardware and other commodities.

He also disclosed that the forward movement in negotiations with Ukraine for a “non-nuclear, non-bloc, neutral status.”

The Russian foreign minister also spoke of the Russian interest in strengthening ties with India because of its desire to promote a “balanced world order.” He said the two countries would continue to work on projects in the areas of space, energy and Science and Technology, adding that Russia would be ready to “supply to India any goods which they want to buy.” Earlier, in China, he had noted that countries like Russia, China and India could move towards a genuinely multipolar, just, democratic world order”.