Indian Rupee's Global Goals: Can Foreign Trade Take Off Post Russia-Ukraine?

The dense language was the stuff of Indira Gandhi-era socialist controls as the categories were spelt out: "Imports for exports (Para 2.46 of FTP), Export performance for recognition as Status Holders (Para 3.20 of FTP), Realisation of export proceeds under Advance Authorisation (AA) and Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) schemes (Para 4.21 of FTP) and Realisation of Export Proceeds under Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme (Para 5.11 of HBP)."

Don't worry about the abbreviations and details above. It is just a sample of the labyrinthine rules that emanate from the corridors of Udyog Bhavan.

The Bureaucratic Babu is still around decades after liberalisation began, but honestly, this time, it is about the "Internationalisation of the Rupee" —in which the currency is trying to stand up like Brave Little Asterix against the might of Uncle Sam's Dollar stomping the planet like the Roman Empire.