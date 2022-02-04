India’s Response to Russia-Ukraine Crisis Shows Where Its Interest Lies

In an interview that took place shortly after Biden was sworn in, President Zelenskiy attacked Russia and called for the new administration to back Ukraine’s admission into NATO. He argued that the Ukrainian conflict with Russia was, in a sense, defending Europe.

The Russians decided it was time to act, and so, beginning the spring of 2021, the Russians first massed their troops on the Ukrainian border. Later, in autumn, the Russian build-up became perceptible, and on 7 December, which is also Pearl Harbor Day in the US, Biden warned Russia of sweeping western economic sanctions if it invaded Ukraine.

Later that month, the Russians presented detailed security demands to the US, including a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not only deny Ukraine membership but also abjure from military activity in eastern Europe. The Americans sent a set of written proposals to the Russians. But Moscow says that Washington has not addressed their main security demands, and that they are yet to give a formal reply to the US.

Ukrainians themselves have pushed back against warnings by the US that a Russian invasion is imminent. As of now, it would appear that NATO is united behind Ukraine, though the key country, Germany, seems to be holding out.