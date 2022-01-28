India’s Response in Antrix-Devas Fiasco Has Landed It in a Mess

The Supreme Court passed the final order on 17 January for liquidating Devas India, but it is just another twist in a convoluted saga that poses a threat to India’s investment legal regime, the centrality of arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism, and respect for the Indian judicial system in the US, the UK and European courts.

The government of India’s focus clearly is to use the Supreme Court’s decision to score political points against its charges of corruption under UPA II, as is evident from the Finance Minister’s press conference and an article by the former Law Minister, rather than take a strategic, long-term view of its policy on international investment treaties, enforcement of arbitral awards, while also launching an effective defence to the enforcement actions being undertaken by Devas shareholders and funds now stepping into Devas’s shoes. The bill owed by Antrix, and by extension the Indian state, is over $1 billion, and it is likely to go up.