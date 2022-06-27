India’s Presidents: Is the Post Really Relevant If ‘Strong’ PMs Have all Power?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most domineering figure in the Central government currently. This is not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, nor is it that of the near-extinct National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It has also become evident that the other members of the Union Cabinet do not have a voice of their own, and they speak not on behalf of the government but on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.

This is reflected in the statements of all the senior members of the Cabinet, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They are forever referring to the vision and wishes of “Modiji”. This was aptly termed as a ‘presidential’ style of governance by friend-turned-foe Arun Shourie and a political conservative in the Hindutva party, Swapan Dasgupta, right at the beginning of Modi’s term in 2014.

We have also seen how Modi talked directly with the secretaries in the government over the heads of the ministers. Given all this, the question is, does the shadowy, symbolic and titular head of the Indian state, the President of India, have any play place in the Modi scheme of things? The answer is sure to be a clear ‘no’. Today, the post of President stands more marginalised than ever.