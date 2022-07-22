In India's Bitter Politics, Who Pays the Price for Hate Spread By the Powerful?

(The Quint brings to you 'Khairiyat', a column by award-winning author Tabish Khair, where he talks about the politics of race, the experiences of diasporas, Europe-India dynamics and the interplay of culture, history and society, among other issues of global significance.)

As many will recall, in late June, prohibitory orders were imposed in Rajasthan for a month after two men hacked a tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, to death inside his shop in Udaipur and posted a gory video online of the incident. They claimed that it was in retaliation for the victim supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nupur Sharma and her insulting remarks about the Prophet of Islam. A few days later, a court also passed the opinion that the entire tragic mess was due to the reportedly insulting remarks made by Sharma.

The murder was intentionally brutal and all the Muslims I know, in person and online, felt compelled to post immediate and unequivocal condemnations of the atrocity. I did so, too. I did that with deep sadness, not just for the human loss but also because sadness is inevitable when decent human beings are forced by circumstances to condemn acts that are totally alien to their natures, be it a Hindu condemning a saffron lynching or a Muslim condemning an Islamist murder.