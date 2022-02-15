India's Police: Why Sensitising Officers Is Key to Ending Brutality

Principles of morality are relative in nature. With the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is pertinent for police officers to acknowledge this, because in a pluralistic society, relative morality plays an important role.

During the pandemic, misguided and insensitive policing added to the woes of the common people, besides the loss of life.

Émile Durkheim’s theory on policing focuses more on the moral meaning of policing and the contribution that policing makes to social values, which adds to the social order and plays a role in defining the standards for good and evil.