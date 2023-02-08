India's Pitch for Self-Reliance: After INS Vikrant, Can Aerospace Be Stepped Up?

Despite delays such as the decision to acquire the Gorshkov aircraft carrier from Russia (which diverted funds to the MiG-29K variant) and a long gestation period during trials— the navy stayed the course and the Feb 6 deck landing of the NLCA is testimony to this resolve.

While cynics have pointed out that the LCA is still a technology demonstrator and the MiG was not designed as a carrier-borne aircraft—both valid observations, the true value of the first deck landing on the INS Vikrant is the demonstration of the progress made in acquiring substantial expertise in ship and aircraft design as well as in carrier operations.

The Vikrant which was commissioned in September last, was designed by an Indian naval team and built in the public sector Cochin shipyard ; and the NLCA is also the first indigenously designed and built-in India fighter aircraft—albeit modest in size and capability. But this success will provide invaluable experience and considerable confidence to the ADA/DRDO to work on the next aircraft—the TEDBF.

However, even while applauding the Indian effort, the scale of the challenge that India faces in the aerospace sector and its military implications merits objective review.

In relation to the navy and its combat capability, the current status of aircraft carrier capability is below the desired optimum operational level. The efficacy of an aircraft carrier is derived from the quality of the fighter aircraft it embarks and currently, India is grappling with a complex challenge.