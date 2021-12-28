India’s Omicron Response: Too Little, Too Late?

The SARS-CoV-2 has been springing surprises repeatedly, baffling both scientists and national governments. Scientists are unable to predict the future behaviour of the virus as it mutates and produces variants without warning. Governments are repeatedly pushed between the horns of a dilemma – social restrictions, such as extreme lockdowns, to slow viral spread in order to ‘flatten the epidemic curve’ lead to loss of livelihoods and severely damage the economy.

After a curve due to one variant is flattened, a ‘new variant of concern’ sets the clock back, causing another wave. Many developed countries where social restrictions were more effectively practised have faced four or five successive waves. India has so far experienced two massive waves, first with the original virus variant and the second with the Delta variant that emerged in India as the first wave was receding. Our wave pattern is unique in the world. Kerala stands out as an exception, which flattened the curves and had four waves similar to developed countries.