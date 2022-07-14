India’s Age of ‘Non-Reason’: How Urdu Poetry Spoke About Hate and ‘Stupidity

Altaf Husain Hali, who formed a bridge between classical poets such as Ghalib and his predecessors and the modern poets of the 20th century, wrote:

Aalim ko hai ilm apni nadani ka

Jahil ko nahin jahl ki kuchh apne khabar

(The intelligent man is aware of his stupidity

But the stupid man is unaware of his foolishness)

Tufail Chaturvedi, a latter day poet, warns:

Nafraton kaa aks bhi padne na denaa zehan par

Ye andhera jaane kitnon ka ujaala kha gaya

(Don’t let even the reflection of hate fall on your mind

This darkness has gobbled up the light of so many)