India’s MSMEs: Why COVID-Battered Businesses are Still Struggling to Survive

As per the data provided by the 4th Census of MSMEs, almost 86% of the manufacturing MSMEs operating in the country are ‘unregistered’. The output data for unregistered manufacturing from the National Account Statistics (NAS) reveal a notable trend in terms of change in output composition of unregistered manufacturing MSMEs in recent years.

The share of sectors with above-average capital intensity in the total output of unregistered manufacturing has steadily risen from 23% in 1991 to close to 33% in 2013, with a commensurate fall in the share of more labour-intensive sectors (see Figure below). The same trend emerges if we look at the relative share of sectors as per use-based classification: the share of capital goods has steadily increased from 12% in 1971 to 25% in 2013.