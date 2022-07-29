India’s Missing Institutions: From Law Body to CVC, Democracy Dying a Slow Death

India has a Law Commission, which is mandated to advise the government on complex issues of law and help the government think ahead on legal issues that have an impact on society. The 22nd Law Commission was notified in 2020 and its three-year term is about to end. But the Commission does not really exist, so ending it will be tough. It has never had a chairperson, any member or even a part-time member. This is not Schrödinger at work but a perfect metaphor for the hollowing out of institutions in India, now in full view. These institutions are part of an architecture of checks and balances around elected governments so they do not start functioning like monarchies or Sultanates.

‘Vacancies’ in significant institutions are telling us a dark story. It’s hard to document how institutional pillars of a vast and complex democracy function, and how they do not.