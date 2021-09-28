India’s Liberalised Drone Rules 2021 - A Blind Spot in Privacy Jurisprudence

Recently, India’s Drone Rules 2021 superseded the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Rules to obliterate various norms in order to promote the drone industry. However, the proposed rules do not address privacy concerns.

The Draft Rules, 2021, do not even make a mention of the word ‘privacy’. This is appalling, especially since in the UAS Rules 2021, there was a particular obligation as per Rule 27(h) on authorised unmanned aircraft system operators to safeguard the privacy of a person and its property during operation.

The fact that the proposed rules allow the Union and State governments access to drone data all the time, it is quintessential to ask how that data will be used.

What transpires in a scenario when the company that stores data from the drones also captures and processes data for its own independent purposes? Such indispensable questions do not find space in the latest drone rules.