India’s Kashmir Outreach Must Focus On Winning the Youth’s Trust

The Kashmir imbroglio is complicated. There are wheels within wheels and there are many stakeholders in this conflict dynamics, all with varying vested interests. Pakistan and its deep state provide ideological, financial and emotional support to the proxy war. Unable to get the better of India in conventional terms, they have identified with the region on the basis of religion and radicalised the Kashmiri youth wilfully.

Over three decades have passed, and though the levels of violence have been reduced considerably, terrorism still prohibits normalcy. Various instigators in Jammu and Kashmir have a nexus among themselves and with Pakistan, mainly Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), their spy agency.