India’s Job Crisis, Security & Agnipath: Why Northeast May Become a Litmus Test

When the Agnipath scheme was announced for the armed forces, members of the Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress took to the streets in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, to protest the move, accusing the Central government of trying to play with the future of India’s youth. Security forces were deployed to control the crowd and Section 144 was imposed in the area for a couple of hours. Later, it was reported that the police detained around a hundred protesters.

The new scheme brought radical changes to the process of recruiting soldiers into the military. All soldiers, called ‘Agniveers’ will be recruited for four years, after which the military will retain only 25% of them for permanent incorporation. This incorporation will result in a 50-50 merging of Agniveers and regular soldiers.