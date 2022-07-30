India’s IT Rules: Twitter & FB’s Court Cases May Decide the Future of Regulation

However, over the years, it has been seen that certain online content may end up disturbing public order in the real world. In such cases, intermediaries are slow to take problematic content down on their own or respond to requests from users and the government. The guidance for the take-down requests to the intermediaries has primarily been based on the terms of usage that these platforms provided rather than primacy to the laws of the land.

As a response to the emerging situation, the government introduced the IT Rules in February 2021 (implemented in May 2021), which put in place many provisions that could resolve the gap between content flowing through the networks and the response from the intermediaries to the satisfaction of the users and governments. But many saw the requirements of the IT Rules as more than just making the intermediaries accountable; they seemed to be missing the principle of proportionate application as well as hinging on facets that would be difficult to implement technically, or which may even fall short of the free speech standard.