Has India’s Informal Economy Really Shrunk? The Real Story Is Different

A recent edition of “Ecowrap”, a publication of the research team of the State Bank of India (SBI) has claimed that India’s informal economy has sharply declined from 52.4 per cent in 2017-18 to between 15 and 20 per cent in 2020-21 in the three years since 2017-18. This finding by the SBI research team (SBIRT) makes India comparable to Europe in terms of the size of its informal economy.

The SBIRT estimates show that two sectors witnessed the sharpest declines in their shares of the informal economy, namely, construction and accommodation, food services and trade. In the former, the share of the informal economy declined from nearly 75 per cent in 2017-18 to between 35-40 per cent in 2020-21, while in the latter, the decline was even larger, from nearly 87 per cent to 40-45 per cent. The share of informal economy halved in real estate and ownership of dwellings, from 53 per cent to 25 per cent. Agriculture, in which the share of the informal economy was over 91 per cent in 2017-18, witnessed a decline of nearly 30 per cent, according to SBIRT.