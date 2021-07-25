India's Half-Democracy Finds a New Governance Tactic: Ardh Satya

I was in my early 20s when I saw Ardh Satya (“Half-Truth”, 1983), a gut-wrenching Govind Nihalani film written by Vijay Tendulkar, starring consummate actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar (as a vindictive, petty politician). It was Om Puri’s debut film. He played a dreadfully honest cop who succumbs to the corruption and violence around him. The film ends in a brutal murder, but that “crime” is a half-truth, an evil-yet-compellingly-moral act, caught in the penumbra of right and wrong.

The film invokes the sheer perfidy of a half-truth, far more dangerous than a polarising lie or the irrefutable truth. Because the crevices of a half-truth can nourish innuendo, invective, smears, cruelty, hate—far more ambiguously, and therefore lethally—than the black-and-white of lies-and-truth.