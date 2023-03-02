India's GDP Growth: Economists Must Not Go by Face Value & Assess Data Robustly

As argued before, while reviewing the macro-elements and components of growth in any statistical interpretation exercise, it’s difficult to get the full picture one needs. For example, keeping aside the base effect, the fact that private consumption demand is still woefully low (say, rising only 2.1% in the last quarter as compared to 8.8% in the second quarter), indicates how much of the low-middle income and middle-income class in India is ‘consuming less’ and their demand remains compressed.

What’s vital while analysing the current numbers, is to not just be swayed by the interpretative meaning of recent trends, or take a short-term view of the numbers, but rather view India’s growth composition and its pattern in context to a broad-based historical fact.

For one, the weakness of the manufacturing sector (discussed at length here) isn’t part of some new trend but is reflected in the historical pattern of Indian growth’s sectoral composition and in its employment pattern too.

In terms of sector-wise value addition to growth (as % of GDP), India’s Manufacturing sector has almost remained at the same level since the 1960s (I explained some of the reasons behind this here).