India's Education Crisis: Can UGC Focus Not on Institutional Import but Quality?

A recent study observing the Cross-Border Education Research Team (C-BERT) database reveals that as of 2020, “There are 37 countries which have “imported” Foreign Higher Education Institutions or FHEIs (306 campuses overall), of which the largest number of campuses are in China (42), the UAE (33), Singapore (16), Malaysia (15), and Qatar (11). In China barring NYU Shanghai, none of the other FHEIs come from top-ranked global universities.

There are a few but they are either joint centres (like Tsinghua-UC Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute, etc) or universities set up in collaboration with existing Chinese universities (for example Duke-Kunshan University). In Malaysia, too, not a single FHEI is ranked above 100 in the world university ranking.”

So, most of the top-end institutions haven’t taken the step to open campuses elsewhere (despite incentives given to do so by governments), and even if they would want to do it, what’s so unique about the Indian higher education scenario that a well-reputed FHEI will see the probable reason to invest here. After all, the domestic scenario itself remains afflicted with so many structural issues.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta wrote a scathing critique on the latest UGC announcement, observing:

“This reform will apparently allow for the repatriation of money to the home institution. Now here is the blunt truth about universities. If you want to build a top-class university in India, it will have to integrate teaching and research. This is a financial black hole requiring continual support not derived from fees alone. Any private institution that is for profit that seeks to skim money off education can never build a world-class university since a top-class university requires continual reinvestment. Now, what kind of an institution looks to repatriate “surpluses?” The same kind that in India seeks profit.”