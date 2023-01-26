India’s Education Budget: Can the Govt Make Investments in Edtech a Priority?

According to UNESCO's State of Education Report 2021, the availability of computing equipment in India's schools was found to be only 22% and only 15% of them had internet access. Now that classes are conducted both online and offline post Covid, the government should provide laptops and smartphones to students at subsidised rates.

India is the world's second-largest market for e-learning after the United States. Poor internet connection and inadequate infrastructure have contributed to the sector's current challenges. The Edtech sector needs more focus so that strong and efficient digital infrastructure is accessible to all. According to an Assocham survey, the cost of education in the country is rising rapidly, considering that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on educational services should be reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent or zero. For some courses, higher education is increasingly becoming beyond the reach of the common man, today one has to pay fees up to Rs 30 lakhs for MBA from a A-grade management institute.

Fellowship should be increased in higher education, education loans should be arranged for students at a cheap rate along with the scheme of subsidies in skill-based courses which should also be introduced in the new budget. Along with the increase in the budget, it is also necessary to keep in mind what the public money is being spent on and how effectively the resources are being used.

Common taxpayers should also get tax exemption on ed-tech expenses under section 80C.