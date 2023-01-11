India's Disaster Management: Is Joshimath Crisis A Case Of Lessons Not Learnt?

It's well-documented that India, with a currently estimated population of over 1.41 billion but the 7th largest land area, is among the countries most vulnerable to disasters.

85 percent of India’s area is vulnerable to one or more type of hazards (ref: “Introduction to the Vulnerability Atlas of India, 2019”). Add to it man-induced disasters like Chemical-Industrial Emergencies, Nuclear & Radiological Emergencies, Biological & Public Health Emergencies (BPHE), fires (urban and forest), and importantly, the effect of population transfer from rural to urban areas and it’s evident to anyone that broader disaster risk management (DRM) (to include disaster risk reduction), climate adaption, and adopting sustainable lifestyles should have been political and strategic imperatives, and not just routine administrative tasks.

But the harsh reality is that while India has made tremendous progress in disaster response, the broader objectives of DRM have remained elusive on account of four main factors:

Ambiguity: Disaster management (DM) is not mentioned specifically in any of the Lists (Central, State or Concurrent) -but is merely a ‘state responsibility’ and not a ‘state subject’. The Central Government supplements the efforts of the states/UTs in five ways, (i) sustaining agencies for providing alerts/warnings (ii) nominating nodal Central Ministries with disaster-specific responsibilities for national-level coordination of the response and mobilisation of necessary resources in major disasters (iii) maintaining a National Disaster Response Force (iv) providing aid, funds, resources to the states/UTs on required basis, and (v) formulating and issuing guidelines and policies; rendering advice and technical assistance; and assisting in capacity building. Thus, while there are rules for everything, the ambiguity in the mandate and a lack of Constitutionally binding obligation on the state(s) often entails poor implementations.

Paucity of Funds: Many states do not have adequate resources to fully fund their DRM efforts but continue to rely on the Centre for most things. That’s why you find the NDRF often being called out by districts for tasks that should be handled by its own teams.

Poor Urban Planning: Most of our major cities are now emblematic of poor urban planning to start with or rules made for political benefit and/or greed ruining a once well-planned city. A classic example while developing Gurugram, could the Haryana government have drawn inspiration from where its capital is located – Chandigarh?

Trend Towards Urbanisation: There are over seven lakh villages in India, but with most being bereft of good schools, hospitals, employment, etc, rural populations are transferring to urban zones.

Some villages (near urban centres, en route trade/tourism paths, etc) are also transforming into urbanised zones but without the facilities. Projections by the UN’s Habitat World Cities Report 2022 indicate that from an urban population of 37.7 crore (31.16% of India’s population) in 2011 (Census-2011), 48.3 crore in 2020 (34.9%), India’s urban populations is expected to stand at 54.2 crore by 2025, 67.5 crore in 2035, and between 81.4 crore to 87 crore people by 2050.