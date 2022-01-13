India’s Dharam Sansads: Was ‘Genocide’ Normalised in Ancient Texts?

My point in this return to scripture is that the recent events at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad echo another era of Hindu xenophobia, a past turn to militancy in the name of religion. The outspoken and brazen calls for genocide by hatemongers at Haridwar have shocked those of us whose idea of a historically diverse and tolerant India has only recently been shattered. And it must have come as an equal shock to the pluralists of the age when Gupta Brahmins departed from the tradition of religious and cultural exchange under Shaka and Kushana patronage and answered an ideological call to arms in a fierce Hindu revival, the likes of which the land had never seen. In the narrative of the idyllic Hindu golden age, which adorns the pages of NCERT textbooks, this era of violence seems to go unnoticed.

What is important here is not the historical value of the Puranic texts themselves, which are well-known to be fluid in their composition, with parts referencing Queen Victoria and the British Raj that clearly indicate later additions to the original text.