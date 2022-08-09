India’s Data Protection Bill: With Laws Delayed, What's the Point of SC Orders?

On 5 August 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill was withdrawn. The Bill was tabled in Parliament in 2019 after a year-long consultation by the Justice Srikrishna Committee. In 2019, a Joint Parliamentary Committee was constituted, which suggested around 81 amendments to the 99-clause Bill, with a detailed report. The Bill has been heavily criticised by both civil society and the industry for various reasons, including an over-broad government exemption provision and unreasonable compliance-related provisions.

India’s current legal framework offers citizens limited data protection both from the state and the private sector. The present iteration of the Data Protection Bill may not have plugged this lacuna, but the lack of legislation creates a vacuum in our society and stymies the enforcement of the Supreme Court’s constitutional vision.