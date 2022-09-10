India’s Cyberspace Maybe Far Behind the Golden Age. Here’s Why

Alongside privacy, freedom of speech forms a vital pillar for a truly open and vibrant cyberspace. However, regular incidents of censorship, website blockings, prosecution of citizens via struck down laws continue to stymie the digital realm.

The Supreme Court had struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT)Act, 2000 holding it unconstitutional in March 2015 and violative of Article 19(1)(a) that advocates the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Section 66A penalized sending "offensive messages" via online communication.This provision was often abused to target political dissidents or citizens posting comments on social media platforms deemed critical of some political leader or party.

Years after the Supreme Court judgment, law enforcement agencies across India continue to prosecute people under 66A and courts have continued to admit cases under the obsolete section. In a shocking revelation, Zombie Tracker - a platform built by IFF in collaboration with Civic Data Labs - demonstrates that in fact, more cases were registered under Section 66A after the SC judgment than ever before.

It was only after a petition by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) before the Supreme Court, SC directed the counsel for the Union of India on 5 September to write to States where Section 66A cases are pending, on behalf of the Supreme Court of India, and impress upon them the need to take remedial measures.