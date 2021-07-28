India's COVID Vaccine Supply: Why Modi Government's Claims are Dubious

Till 11 am on 26 July just 9.2 crore people had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are 94 crore Indians aged 18 years or above. This means that only around 9.8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. Given that the vaccination drive has been going on for over six months now, and the fact that over 90% of Indians are yet to be fully vaccinated, this should be a reason for worry.

Around 84.8 crore adults still haven’t been fully vaccinated. The key problem behind the slow vaccination pace has been the erratic supply of vaccine doses. This is primarily because the Central government took its time to order the doses. Between January and July 16, a total of 41.5 crore doses of vaccines were supplied. Of this, 36 crore doses were supplied by the Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, and 5.5 crore doses were supplied by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech. Further, 33 lakh doses of Sputnik V have been imported, taking the total supply to almost 42 crore doses.