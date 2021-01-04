How India’s COVID Relief Package Ignores Women – 50% of Population

In light of the devastating economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing restrictions, the Government of India (GoI) announced a series of wide-ranging fiscal and monetary measures, aimed at spurring growth and creating a self-reliant India. In fact, since March 2020, the central government has rolled out three stimulus packages, the total of which amounts to Rs 29.87 trillion or 15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

However, these measures have largely ignored the needs of women and have, in fact, failed to protect them from economic challenges that are being posed by the health crisis.

As a result, women in India continue to face a disproportionate impact of the economic fallout triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and suffer from the widespread problems of unemployment, food insecurity, and inadequate access to resources.