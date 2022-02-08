India’s COVID-Hit Mental Health Sector Deserves More Than 1% Of Health Budget

The past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of mental health issues in our communities. A global study published in The Lancet in October 2021 estimated a 35 per cent increase in mental health problems in India, while a UNICEF survey found that nearly 14 per cent of adolescents reported feeling depressed. The government’s own report on suicides, published by the National Crime Records Bureau, showed suicides increased by 10 per cent in 2020.

The mental health sector, therefore, had reasons to be hopeful that the 2022 Union Budget would address the shortage of public mental health services by allocating more funds to the sector. The Finance Minister in her Budget speech also mentioned the setting up of a National Tele-Mental Health programme, under which 23 tele-mental health centres are to be launched. However, the exact budgetary outlay for this new programme is not known. It is unclear whether this Tele-Mental Health programme will be funded with new money or whether it will be funded from existing allocations to different mental health programmes.