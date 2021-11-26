India’s Constitution Day: Remembering Women Designers of the Republic

She insisted that while women may not want any reserved seats for themselves, nevertheless, any seats vacated by them should be filled up by women only. Standing her ground on returning women to the seats vacated by women in the Constituent Assembly, Banerji argued that women could have filled those places with equal merit and they should have been invited to do so. We, the women of modern India, acknowledge the 73rd Amendment to the Indian Constitution that percolated power to women at the panchayat level with a 33% reservation. What the 73rd Amendment did was create a federal space for women to participate and occupy a place in the local decision-making process.

On an ancillary note, the 73rd amendment is a classic example of a state working within the international margin of state discretion to meet its international obligations. Here, I refer to India’s obligations flowing from Article 7 of the CEDAW, which mandates signatories to eliminate inequalities that impede women from occupying positions of public office.

When reading Banerji’s speeches on why women should be amply represented in public offices, I was left wondering if perhaps we need affirmative action in the form of reservation for women in the judiciary, too.