India’s Communal Politics Has Irked Muslim Nations. It’s Time To Course Correct

New Delhi seizes every opportunity to summon the Pakistani envoy to the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a protest whenever a Hindu is targeted or a temple attacked in the neighbouring country. Fortunately, cases of Hindus dying at the hands of extremists in Pakistan are few and far between, unlike India, where Muslims are being killed by Hindutva vigilantes, and even security forces, alarmingly frequently.

A report in Time magazine “Is India headed for an anti-Muslim genocide?” sums up how dangerous India has become for its Muslim citizens. Constitutionally, we are still secular, but Muslims are under siege from all sides as we degenerate from a democracy to an ethnocracy such as Israel, Myanmar or Sri Lanka.