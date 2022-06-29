India’s Climate Goals: Can the Private Sector Help Push Clean Energy Use?

India possesses all the resources it needs to take advantage of the opportunities that a net-zero transition will create, state the findings of a recent McKinsey research report. We have reserves of the minerals, patents and even appropriate human resources that are required to develop the necessary climate technologies. Perhaps this is why the ‘power players’ are pledging massive investments in the renewable energy sector.

Fiscal pundits have forecasted that India’s current 50 per cent capital spending on low-emission assets, such as solar farms and electric vehicles, will rise to 80 per cent over the next three decades if the world remains on the path of the collective 2050 net-zero emissions goal. India Inc understands this and is very well working to utilise that potential.