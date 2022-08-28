India's Civilisation, Not Politics, Must Guide Our Reaction to Bilkis Bano Case

The Supreme Court has decided to the hear the case of the remission of the sentences of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. While the Court will consider the law the fact is that beyond the territory of the law with its intricacies and technicalities lies the domain of innate sense of society of what is right and equitable.

It is only when the two overlap that a feeling of justice prevails in the hearts and minds of individuals and of society at large. If the law is served in letter but its application leads to feelings of fear then can justice be served? Even more, in such a situation, can the aspiration, of what free India was to be all about be achieved?

Perhaps Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore expressed better than anyone else of what free India should be like. And, he did it best in his celebrated poem in the Gitanjali collection which begins with the evocative and immortal line “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”.

It is this poem that the political class and indeed the judiciary too should turn to when considering the remission of the sentences of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.