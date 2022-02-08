India’s Central Asia Outreach Is Incomplete Without Pak & Afghanistan

Subhash Chandra Bose, or Netaji, had to wait a long time before Adolf Hitler met him in Rastenburg in 1942. He asked Hitler to help India throw out the British. But Hitler shot down the proposal. Pointing at the map with a cane, Hitler said India was too far away for Germany to send its armoured troops. “But if I reach Moscow, it will be easy for me to rescue India.”

Distance is critical not only for waging war but also for striking friendships across borders. That’s why the Narendra Modi government’s outreach to Central Asian Republics (CARs) – the flagship of our current diplomatic overdrive – begs the question: are we going to leapfrog over Pakistan and Afghanistan to party in CARs?