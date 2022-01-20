India’s AFSPA Needs Nuance, Not an ‘Us vs Them’ Approach

Political tribalism has led to a binary age where partisan zealots recognise only two colours, ie, black, and white. Evangelical proclamations (especially on the battlefield of social media) have made extremely complex issues unintelligently simple, and therefore, dangerously inadequate. The space is vanishing for contrarian perspectives, middle grounds, or informed debates. Instead, bivalence prevails – much like George Bush’s smug Texan drawl, “You’re either with us or against us”.

The world’s largest democracy is in the regrettable throes of polarised echo chambers, where rabidly partisan tribes adjudicate and issue certifications for right-wrong, good-bad, national-anti national, et cetera. Independent India’s short history is instructive of how binarisation of thought and expression has been at the heart of regional disaffections (often spiralling into secessionist movements). Whenever majoritarianism was insisted, seeds of societal dissonance (for example, the anti-Hindi movement in South) had been sown, whereas whenever attempts to co-opt the disengaged with genuine ‘inclusivity’ (for example, the Punjab Accord of 1985, the Mizo Accord of 1986, Vajpayee’s Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat etc.) were made, portents of thawing had sprung forth.