India's 7200-km Coastline Needs A Sustainable Management Policy

Reports suggest that almost 235 square km of coastal land were eroded and lost from 1990 to 2016.

As per the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre data, displacement of nearly 3.8 million Indians took place as of 2020 for causes like flooding due to heavy monsoon rainfall. Different scientific studies propose that climate change heavily induces human migration and displacement, especially along the Indian coastline.

An 8.5 cm of sea-level rise has taken place along the Indian coast in the last five decades. NCCR 2018 report states that during the previous 26 years, severe erosion has changed almost 70% of West Bengal's coastline, followed by Kerala (65 %), Gujarat (60 %), and Odisha (50 %). Studies predict frequent flooding and assert a possible displacement of almost 36 million people residing in those areas by 2100.

It is very easy to identify the stresses caused by a sudden onset of disasters and displacement/migration due to them. But, it is rather difficult to assess migration patterns caused by slow disasters like sea-level rise. The aftermath of the 2018 flood in Kerala witnessed a displacement of almost 1.4 million people. This incident should be a strong reminder of the enormous human-climate conflict about to occur soon in India.