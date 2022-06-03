India’s 2021-22 GDP Numbers: The Warning Is to Course-Correct, or Sink Deeper

Effectively, the second half of the year 2021-22 generated a tepid GVA growth of only 4.3%.

This unimpressive GVA growth becomes more dismal if one takes note of the GVA growth in the previous year. In Q3 and Q4 of 2020-21, the GVA growth was uncomfortably low at 2.1% and 5.7%, or 3.9% only for the second half.

India grew at only 3.9% in 2020-21 and 4.3% in 2021-22.

If one goes back one more year to 2019-20, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of abysmally low growth in the second half raises more heckles for our growth story. The Indian GVA grew at only 3.4% in Q1 and 3.7% in Q2, averaging barely 3.6% in 2019-20.

This brings the three-year growth trend for the second half to sub-4%.

There is no respite in sight for the current year as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has estimated Q3 and Q4 2022-23 growth to be only 4.1% and 4%, again yielding GVA growth of only 4% for the second half.

Sub-4% growth in the second half for four years running. Aren’t we in a serious low-growth quagmire?