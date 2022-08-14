Indian Tricolour Can Be Saved From Politics Only When It Becomes ‘Personal’

Now more than ever, we need a uniting point, especially as divisiveness forcefully created by subverting differences of language, religion, gender, and political opinions makes it tougher for Indians to meet halfway. This is not just the story of India, but a global reckoning with the politicisation of diversity that was once valued. Even in the United States, with its protests and counter-protests for Black Lives Matter or abortion, the claim to the flag of America remains as much a right of a Democrat as it is a Republican’s. While amidst the counter-protests against Black Lives Matter in 2020 many Americans gave up on hoisting the flag outside their homes for its appropriation as a “conservative symbol” that had been “deliberately weaponised,” a reclaiming followed. What sparked this was a reminder of what the flag represents for Americans: justice and equality, a nation for all rather than some.

Will we successfully transition from a distant to a deeply personal relationship with the tricolour? Can we visualise a future of our association with the Tiranga that is open and in touch, even if through fashion, accessories, or home decor? These questions are especially pertinent now that the flag debate has reentered popular discourse.