Indian Rupee vs Dollar: Did Sitharaman Get Economy-Exchange Rate Equation Right?

These questions are best answered by drawing an analogy with a popular joke on relationship status in our times.

Question: Are you Single?

Answer: Depends on who is asking.

A lot depends on whether you are an importer or exporter, or a mix of both — or a consumer of imported products. If you like French cheese or Italian olives, you may not be buying goods in US dollars, but the nearly 10 % slide in the value of the rupee compared with the American currency over the past year would still worry you because most foreign exchange bills are still billed in dollars, directly or indirectly.

Unofficially, the dollar is king and is a language in which international trade is spoken. It is true that a rise in US interest rates pulls in more capital towards that country, making the dollar stronger, but there is more to this than meets the eye.