Indian Politics in 2023: Can Voters Block Hate From Ballot Before 2024 Polls?

It is no accident that Thakur whose health is so poor that she had to be given bail in the Malegaon blasts case, but not so poor as to inhibit her from traveling to Karnataka to light fires in the lead-up to elections in the state, told her audience to keep their knives sharp enough to cut not just vegetables but also human heads, on the same day that Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai assured the media that minorities are safer in India than anywhere else in the world.

Rai was laying the ground for denial and distancing as in, “the BJP has distanced itself from” whatever new outrage its water carriers, protected by the non-stick Teflon coating of their saffron robes, have perpetrated. Memory is short, but surely not so much that we have forgotten how the BJP “distanced itself” from Thakur’s earlier statement praising Nathuram Godse as a “desh bhakt” (a comment that prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to ask for a “detailed report” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say he will “never be able to forgive her from my heart”, even as his party gave her a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls of 2019), or when she said that Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad Chief Hemant Karkare had been killed during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai as a result of her curse.