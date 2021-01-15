Why Indian Military’s Theaterisation Plan Must Not Copy US 

The recent announcement of the creation of the Maritime Theatre Command is the first concrete step towards a total transformation of the Indian Armed Forces into integrated theatre commands designed to conduct tri-dimensional military operations across both our land borders as well as in the Asia-Pacific region.
With its strategic geographical location, growing economic strength and vibrant population, India is perceived as a regional power and a potential global one. Our aspirations have, however, to be backed up with both soft power as well as a strong military that can influence the course of events around us.
The proposed theaterization plan is largely based on the US model. It must, however, be understood that unlike the US, India’s stakes are totally different. America does not have to defend its own borders. The structure, training and psychological make up of its military is therefore fully oriented towards global power projection and multi-dimensional military operations in regions far away from home.
On the other hand, India’s primary focus will always remain on the protection of our territorial sovereignty against two highly inimical neighbours. Nepal also remains in semi-permanent political turmoil and at loggerheads with India, which is being cleverly exploited by Beijing.
This dangerous external environment is compounded by a domestic situation which has been reeling from the COVID pandemic, a stressed economy and internal upheavals that are taking a toll on both the government as also on the mental and financial health of our nation and our people.
The country’s last bastion, the military, is itself faced with multiple challenges.
The private sector is not yet geared up to meet the military’s needs but the CDS is ready to accept lower standards of weapons and equipment. The Army has for too long been fixated on low level counter-insurgency operations, as a result of which we are steadily losing the art of conducting large-scale conventional warfare involving integrated application of combat forces.
The slew of proposed reforms and tinkering at the grassroots level, to save a penny here and a penny there, are causing friction within the senior leadership and uncertainty and disquiet amongst others. None of these are helping the cause of the military.
While undoubtedly there is a need to integrate the three Services, there seems to be a tearing hurry to complete the much more complex task of theaterization in the next two years. The mandate given to the CDS is to “bring about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance, etc of the three Services, within three years”.
It certainly does not state that the operational restructuring of the three Services into Theatres has to be completed by 2022.
In order to create and successfully operationalise multi-dimensional, integrated Theatre Commands, there are several critical prerequisites that must be met. These include:
All this has to be backed up with fully integrated intelligence, communications, training and logistics organisations as well as carefully structured tri-Service headquarters down to divisional levels. Most of these do not exist today.
While these hurdles can be managed over time, the most complex and difficult challenge is to bridge the emotive and psychological chasm between the Services which is bound to be further aggravated by issues of turf and promotional avenues, especially those in the rank of C-in-C. The first priority must therefore be to address these areas and commence a cradle-to-grave integration of body and spirit amongst the three Services. Easily said, but a monumental challenge for the future military leadership.
The Grand Theaterisation Plan envisages restructuring of the entire military into Northern and Western land theatres, a Maritime Theatre Command and an Air Defence Command, apart from supporting subsidiaries like Special Forces, Space, Logistics, Training and Cyber Warfare Commands.
The Northern Theatre Commander, probably located at Lucknow, will control operations along the entire 3500 km long Indo-China border from Ladakh to Arunachal, 2500 kms with Nepal and Bhutan, 3300 km with Myanmar and 4100 Kms with Bangladesh, while the Western Theatre Commander located at Jaipur, will control operations across the 3000 km long Indo-Pak border from the super high altitude Siachen across the deserts of Rajasthan and down to Rann of Kutch.
Creation of Northern and South Western Commands, raising of several additional defensive and Strike Corps, readjustment of operational boundaries, relocation of fighting formations closer to the borders etc have all been necessitated to overcome the problems of vast geographical expanse, greatly varying terrain and climatic conditions, span of command & control of operations, tenuous lines of communications, availability of and need for rapid movement of reserves, as well as management of extensive logistics chains.
The five Army Commanders already have their job cut out, planning and conducting complex defensive and offensive operations across these borders. With theaterisation, they will have another superimposed three-star General breathing down their necks and interfering with the conduct of operations.
To add to the complexities, there is talk that the Northern Theatre may well be given to an Air Force Three Star with zero experience of land operations! The degradation of the Service Chiefs from their powerful command positions to that of a resource manager and provider is also bound to meet with resistance.
There are many other contentious issues regarding the proposed Air Defence Command(ADC) and the Maritime Theatre Command(MTC). Will the ADC located at Allahabad, become a super Air Force under a three star, instead of decentralizing air power assets to the regional Commands? Will the Vice Admiral of MTC be able to control such large forces across the entire Indian Ocean Region or does it require two MTCs ? Will MTC be structured around Carrier based fleets or be replaced with submarines ?
There is little doubt that we need an integrated military capable of conducting tri-dimensional combat operations, be it across our land borders or on the high seas. However, there are pitfalls in trying to overnight dismantle and reconstruct existing structures and systems that have taken decades to establish and mature. It may, therefore, be prudent to pause, take a deep breath and reassess these critical issues before diving off at the deep end.
Thus, without tinkering with the operational functioning of the current geographical Commands, the process of forming integrated Commands and Corps could start. However, let us take at least ten years to assess the situation and then create overarching Theatre based Commands that would best suit India’s operational and power projection requirements.
(Lt Gen SR Ghosh (Retd) is a Former GOC-in-C, Western Command. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Jan 2021,02:30 PM IST